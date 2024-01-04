Rivers Crisis: Group Commends Dickson, Diri For Showing Solidarity

The Izon-Ibie Political Front (IIPF), has commended the collaborative efforts of the former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, and the current governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri for rallying support towards the peaceful resolution of the crisis confronting the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

In its New Year message issued on Thursday which was addressed to the trio by Walter George, the spokesperson for IIPF, the group expressed gratitude for their efforts and acknowledged the importance of standing together to address the multifaceted challenges facing Governor Fubara and Rivers State.

According to the group, despite not taking sides in the crisis rocking Rivers State, the show of support and unique alliance signifies a powerful display of solidarity, transcending political affiliations and highlighting the strength derived from unity.

IPF viewed the joint support from Bayelsa’s former and current governors as a significant step toward resolving these challenges and called on all stakeholders involved to prioritize open dialogue and peaceful resolutions, fostering an environment conducive to the overall progress and well-being of the Niger Delta region.

The group expressed optimism that the combined efforts of these esteemed leaders will significantly contribute to the resolution of the current political challenges, ultimately paving the way for a more prosperous and harmonious future for the people of the Niger Delta while encouraging a sustained commitment to inclusivity and participatory governance.

The group also advocated for continuous dialogue among all stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of finding common ground to build a resilient and cohesive political environment while closely monitoring and engaging with ongoing developments.

The statement read, “In the spirit of the New Year, the IIPF extends warm wishes to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Senators Seriake Dickson and Douye Diri, and all citizens of the region.

The unity demonstrated by Senator Seriake Dickson and Senator Douye Diri in supporting Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a testament to their commitment to regional stability and progress. It sets a positive precedent for collaborative governance.”

“The IIPF recognizes the intricate nature of the current political landscape, particularly the ongoing tensions between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike and the Federal Capital Territory Minister.

“As a group, we stand firm in solidarity with you during this challenging period and we know this is a test of leadership and it can be surmounted through unity and strategic collaboration. “

“Be rest assured that we are monitoring the situation and ready to act as a mediator, fostering constructive discussions that lead to solutions beneficial to all parties involved”.