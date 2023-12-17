Rivers Crisis: Group Calls For Tinubu’s Intervention In Fubara, Wike’s Feud

A group, the Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, the progressive group alleged that President Tinubu’s continued silence may mislead many people to assume he’s in support of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The President, of the group, Akintunde Adedeji, said, “We, therefore, appeal to President Tinubu to note and act on the things we know he must do to save Nigeria.

“The President should openly denounce the assault on democracy in Rivers State and direct that all government institutions act according to the law.

“President Tinubu should call Nyesom Wike to order by insisting that he focuses on his current assignment as the Minister of FCT, a role that he has neglected while focusing on being the puppet master of Rivers State.

“President Tinubu should insist that Wike make choices: whether he wants to remain FCT Minister or return to Rivers State as a warlord, whether is in the PDP or the APC, and whether he is an apostle of brigandage or democracy.

“Where Wike continues to be recalcitrant and refuses to let peace reign in Rivers State, he should be relieved of his ministerial position so that he can return to Rivers State and concentrate on local state politics without dragging President Tinubu’s name into the mess he is making.”

He also called the 27 Rivers lawmakers who defected to consider retracing their steps.

“Additionally, we call on the 27 former Rivers State House of Assembly members to seek proper legal guidance on the choices available to them going forward since it appears they are not beneficiaries of sound legal counsel based on their past and ongoing actions.”