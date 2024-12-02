Rivers Crisis: Group Asks US, UK To Withdraw Visa From Fubara, Judges For Derailing Democracy

Share

The National Democratic Coalition (NDC) has asked the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and EU member states to impose a visa ban on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and some judges.

The NDC made this call during a press conference in Abuja, where it expressed alarm over the erosion of democratic principles and constitutional governance in Rivers.

Convener Okwa Dan claimed that Fubara had made efforts to weaken the people’s will and erode the rule of law, including influencing elections and pressuring the judiciary to support his authoritarian goals.

Accusing the governor of activating a “brown envelope mission”, the NDC also condemned the actions of judges like Justice Danagogo and Justice Wali for allegedly delivering judgments vthat align with political interests rather than upholding the rule of law.”

