Rivers Crisis: Fubara’s Supporters Clash Over Peace Deal With Wike

Following the peace deal between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, there are strong indications that the governor’s supporters have different opinions about the reconciliation.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the long-standing feud between Wike and Fubara had been settled as the Minister announced his decision to work with the Governor.

While some welcomed the development, others described the truce, which was mediated by President Bola Tinubu, as fragile and a surrender by the governor.

On Thursday night, President Tinubu brokered peace between Fubara and his political godfather, Wike.

The closed-door meeting was held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, where Tinubu hosted Wike, Fubara, and the suspended Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, alongside a handful of lawmakers.

Reacting to the development, a former Rivers State Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, said what transpired in Abuja was a surrender and not a reconciliation.

Nwibubasa who spoke with the Punch, insisted that there was no reconciliation because the governor did not go with his supporters, describing the development as vicious, pointing out that Wike had succeeded in cowing the governor to submission.

He said, “What I see is not reconciliation. What I see is a surrender. In a reconciliation, parties come with their supporters, and discussions are made, and concessions are made.

“Where Governor Fubara walked alone to the Presidency without a single one of his own supporters, not his deputy, not his Secretary to the State Government, not his Chief of Staff, not his factional Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, and others.

“On the other hand, Wike went with his entire House of Assembly loyalists and elders, and you say they went for reconciliation. No, I think Governor Sim was called to surrender, and he did.

“And the composition of that visit to Mr President is a story itself, and it tells you to what extent these very divisive and vicious Abuja politicians have gone to cow the governor into surrender.”

On the implication for the state, Nwibubasa said it was a return to the trenches.

“What it behoves for Rivers people is clear, that the political structures, economic structures and realm of leadership of Rivers State have returned to the old order,” he added.

However, sources in the Presidency privy to the deal said Fubara agreed to complete his ongoing term with a promise not to re-contest in 2027.

“It was one of the issues raised. In fact, it was the main issue. He agreed to conclude his tenure in peace and leave the stage after that,” said a source.

“Yes, they reached an agreement yesternight (Thursday). The goal is for peace to return to Rivers State. But I think Fubara got the shorter end of the stick,” another source revealed.

Saturday PUNCH understands that Fubara also agreed to allow Wike to nominate all the local government chairpersons across the 23 LGAs of the state.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Wike confirmed that the political rift between him and Fubara had been resolved, with both camps agreeing to end hostilities and work in unity.

“We are members of the same political family,” Wike said.

He acknowledged that the crisis had lingered for months but described the Thursday agreement as conclusive.

“Yes, just like humans, you have a disagreement, and then you also have time to settle your disagreement. And that has been finally concluded today, and we have come to report to Mr President; that is what we have agreed. So for me, everything is over,” he noted.

On his part, Fubara confirmed the truce, describing the development as a moment of divine intervention and a crucial turning point for Rivers State.

Fubara also pledged full commitment to preserving the unity achieved during the presidential peace meeting.