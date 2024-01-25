Rivers Crisis: Fubara’s Loyalists Face Terrorism Charges Thursday

Some loyalists of the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara are set to face terrorism charges for alleged vandalism and burning down of the State House of Assembly last year.

The accused individuals to be arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja are Chima Eguma Ezebalike, Prince Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald, and Ochueja Thankgod and they all have strong ties with Fubara.

New Telegraph recalls that the Rivers State House of Assembly was burnt down at the hit of the issue between the Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

It was, however, gathered that the former factional Speaker of the House, Hon Edison Ehie, was also implicated in the terrorism charges, but he is currently at large.

The suspects have been held in the custody of the anti-terrorism department of the police at the Force Headquarters in Abuja and are scheduled to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja today for arraignment.

The charges, identified as FHC/ABJ/CR/25/2024 and filed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, accuse the individuals of not only the arson of the State House of Assembly, but also the alleged killing of a Superintendent of Police, Bako Agbashim, and five police informants in Ahoada community. Additionally, the accused are said to have utilized various cult groups, including Supreme Viking Confraternity, Degbam, Iceland, and Greenland, to perpetrate violence against the people and disrupt commercial activities in the state. Leading the prosecution team in court today is the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Simon Lough. The charges specifically mention the events of October 29, 2023, at Moscow Road in Port Harcourt, where the accused individuals are alleged to have conspired to commit acts of terrorism by willfully destroying public properties, including the Rivers State House of Assembly. Their arraignment is set to take place before Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court in Abuja.