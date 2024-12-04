Rivers Crisis: Fubara Vows To Implement Judicial Commission’s Report On Killings, Arson

Share

By Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara yesterday vowed that he would implementi the recommendations of the report submitted to him by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the killing and destruction of properties at some local government council headquarters on or around October 7.

Fubara gave the assurance when the seven-member commission, led by the Chairman, Justice Ibiwengi Roseline Minakiri, submitted four volumes of reports of their investigation and recommendations to him at Government House in Port Harcourt.

He declared that his administration will neither tolerate nor allow such level of violence in the State anymore because it is not profitable or productive.

He said: “We are not going to be part of any system that would encourage any destruction in this state. “And for that reason, we had to inaugurate this commission, so that this commission should look into the remote and immediate causes of this problem.

“And I believe that the recommendations of this commission, with the help of God and the support of everyone, we will make sure that we implement the recommendations.

“We are going to take it to the next stage. The report will be presented to the Executive Council, and there, we will surely come out with the White paper and with the White Paper.

I can assure you, we are going to follow it to the end. “Nobody is above the law, including me. So, provided what we are doing is within the confines of the law, we will do it with the help of everyone.”

Fubara recalled how, before 2014, a group of persons had ran wide recklessly in the state, burning down court buildings, noting that it is such persons, who had recently surfaced with their destructive tendencies, and have extended the violence to local government councils, killing people and destroying government property.

Share

Please follow and like us: