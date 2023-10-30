Rivers Crisis: Fubara Speaks On Impeachment Move

Amid the impeachment move by the Rivers State House of Assembly, Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday said he committed no offence to be impeached

Governor Fubara while addressing his supporters at the Assembly Complex in Port Harcourt downplayed any impeachment move against him.

The governor assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy.

He said, “Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment.

“Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press,” he said.

There are reports of an impending impeachment process against Fubara following the removal of Edison Ehie as the House leader.

The crisis that ensued in the House left members fleeing for safety as tear gas was fired outside the Complex.