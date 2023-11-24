Rivers Crisis: Fubara Redeploys House Of Assembly Clerk, Deputy

Following the lingering crisis in the Rivers State House of Assembly, the state government on Thursday redeployed the Clerk of the Assembly, Emeka Amadi.

This was contained in a circular dated Monday, November 20 and issued by the office of the head of Civil Service.

According to the circular, Amadi was redeployed to the state scholarship board from the state assembly.

However, New Telegraph observed that the Head of Service did not name a replacement to succeed Amadi.

READ ALSO:

In a relative vein, the state government redeployed Calistus Ojirika, the deputy clerk/ head of department (HOD) legislative department, to the readers project.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Georgewill Otto, Assistant Director at the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, was redeployed to Rivers State Small Town and Rural Water Supply Agency.

Amadi and Ojirika were asked to hand over to the most senior officers in the House of Assembly.

According to the circular, the posting takes effect immediately.

The development i coming about three weeks after an attempted impeachment of Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers.

Rivers has been grappling with a political crisis linked to the rumoured rift between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the immediate former governor of the state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Despite President Bola Tinubu’s reported intervention to restore peace in the state, there are speculations that the political crisis is far from being resolved.