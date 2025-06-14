Rivers Crisis: Fubara Re-Echoes Confidence In Ultimate Victory

Share

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has finally broken his silence on the ongoing political crisis in the state, saying, “No king lives forever”.

Expressing unwavering confidence in what he described as an eventual victory, Governor Fubara delivered a message of hope and resilience during a gathering in Bonny on Saturday.

Fubara, who was suspended in March following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, added that his political journey is far from over.

The Governor emphasised that he remains firm in his convictions despite the turbulence surrounding his administration.

He said, “Everybody will not appreciate your style, but when you know that what you are doing is right…

“If placed in any box and asked a question, you can defend your action — that’s what makes you a man.”

In a veiled reference to the leadership tussle that led to his suspension, the embattled governor said, “No king lives forever, that’s the truth. No authority lasts forever. But what is important is that during your time in power, you do things that will speak for you long after.”

“I have never considered myself as losing anything. It’s when you attach your life to things that you feel pain. I know that at the end of the day, our winning will come to us because we are standing on a solid rock.”

Saturday Telegraph reports that the emergency declaration and Fubara’s suspension followed a bitter political rift between him and his predecessor, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In the wake of the crisis, President Tinubu appointed a Sole Administrator, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), to oversee the affairs of Rivers State during the six-month suspension.

Despite the tension, Fubara has held two reconciliation meetings with both Tinubu and Wike, signalling a possible political truce in the coming weeks.

The suspended governor called on his supporters to remain strong: “At times, you need to lose to win. For me, and anyone who believes in me, we are not backing down.”

