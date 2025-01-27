Rivers Crisis: Fubara Pledges To Work With PDP Govs To Save Party

Share

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has promised to work with the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum to reposition the crisis-ridden opposition party.

Fubura made the pledge when he visited Bauchi at the weekend to console Governor Bala Mohammed, who is the chairman of the forum, over the death of his stepmother Hajiya Hauwa Duguri.

He acknowledged that his visit was belated but emphasized its importance in showing support for Mohammed and his family during their time of grief.

Fubara stressed his commitment to maintaining the structure of the PDP in his state and ensuring the party’s success.

He said: “As a state, we have always worked together with the Bauchi State Government. “Not just the Bauchi government, but this particular government, which I happen to be the Deputy to him as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“What I am doing here is to show everyone that we have a good working relationship, and we are in together to make sure that we work to set those things that are wrong rightly in the party.

“I know it is not an easy task, and names would be called, but it gets to a time when you come out strongly and take a position so that things will be done rightly.”

“We are here this afternoon to pay a condolence visit to the First Family. At this particular period, it is important, no matter how late it is, to show our support, to comfort His Excellency and his family on the loss of their stepmother who is also their mother.”

Mohammed praised Fubara for his exceptional leadership qualities. He described Fubara as “very calculating, very qualitative in his leadership, very strategic, and dogged”.

Mohammed expressed his gratitude for the visit, saying it made him “very happy and proud”. He emphasized the strong bond between them, stating that Fubara is “not a stranger, but my brother.

