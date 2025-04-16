Share

Lere Olayinka, Media Aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday said his principal has never at a point claimed that the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, personally offended him.

Speaking on behalf of his principal, Olayinka said Fubara’s real offence was against President Bola Tinubu and the individuals who worked to secure his emergence as governor not Wike.

New Telegraph recalls that the FCT Minister and Fubara have been locked in a fierce political face-off, a rift that has thrown Rivers State into deepening crisis, culminating in a factionalized State House of Assembly and the declaration of a state of emergency by President Tinubu.

Following the standoff, the President suspended Fubara, his deputy, and members of the State Assembly, and appointed a Sole Administrator to manage the state’s affairs.

Amid ongoing calls for reconciliation, Niger Delta ex-militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, recently urged Wike to forgive the suspended governor.

But reacting to the appeal, Olayinka insisted that the issue was not about forgiveness, as Fubara had neither admitted to any wrongdoing nor sought reconciliation from the FCT Minister.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Olayinka said, “The Minister has never said Fubara offended him personally. What he said was simple Fubara should govern in line with the rule of law, and he should not discard those who risked their lives and resources to make him governor.”

He added, “If there is anyone Fubara has offended, it is the President. You are asking a doctor to provide medicine, but the person who is sick has not agreed to take it — what then happens?”

Olayinka further questioned the basis of the forgiveness appeals, stressing that forgiveness only comes into play when an individual acknowledges wrongdoing and seeks pardon.

“As Christians, let’s not assume there’s an offence where none has been admitted. You can’t forgive someone who hasn’t even approached you seeking forgiveness,” he said.

The political tension in Rivers State continues to dominate national discourse as efforts to broker peace among the warring factions drag on.

