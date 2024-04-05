Rivers Crisis: Fubara Issues Stern Warning To Wike’s Camp

Amid the political crisis rocking Rivers State, the Governor of the State, Sim Fubara has vowed to make the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike restless.

Governor Fubara made this vow while reacting to the rumoured list of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee members for the State, describing it as a bogus list.

Fubara, however, referred to the list which includes the names of some of Wike’s supporters as the product of crisis managers and low-cost publicity hunters during his remarks at the groundbreaking of the auto spare parts market in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Fubara said: “I know that a lot of you saw something flying on social media, dailies.

“Let me brief you, we had a meeting, and we agreed that, not just in Rivers State, but in all the states affected, that the Executive Councils (of PDP) should be extended for three months.

“This extension is not meant to bring in new names. The extension also did not say that you are working without the authority of the Governor.

“So, for those lists that you saw and those ones altered, I can assure you that they are not going to stand.

“For record purposes, so that you will understand, we also agreed that there is going to be a NEC meeting on the 18th of this month (April) that should ratify that decision.

“So, what you are seeing is the handiwork of desperate people who like media publicity. In fact, empty drums make the loudest noise. So, don’t bother about anything. Nothing is happening.

“You can see how restless they have been since I made just one statement, yesterday. We will continue to make them restless.

“They won’t know where we are coming from. We will also continue to hit them hard the way we hit them, yesterday.

“So, those of you who were worried when you saw those lists that were flying, go and rest, nothing is happening.”