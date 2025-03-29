Rivers Crisis: Fubara Denies Ex-HoS, Nwaeke’s Allegations

Share

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has outrightly denied the allegations laid against him by the former Head of Service (HoS) in the state, George Nwaeke, asking Nigerians to disregard them.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Nwaeke has, in an interview on Friday, accused Fubara of ordering the bombing of the state House of Assembly complex in 2023 to prevent his impeachment by lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He claimed to have witnessed a bag of money being handed over to a former leader of the Assembly, who later became Fubara’s Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, to attack the Assembly Complex along Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

Nwaeke further alleged that another attempt was made to destroy the residential quarters of the House of Assembly members but was thwarted by a press conference held by Rivers youths, elders, and National Assembly members.

He, however, said that he resigned voluntarily, countering speculations that he was sacked or pressured to leave.

A few hours after he made the claims while speaking with journalists in Abuja, Fubara described Nwaeke’s allegations as laughable, saying he had been compromised and that whatever he said was only aimed at fulfilling his promise to those who may have paid or coerced him to lie against me.

Fubara called on all well-meaning Nigerians and the good people of Rivers State to disregard everything said by Nwaeke as they are mere desperate attempts to discredit him and his administration and undermine the peace process by Mr President.

“The truth is that Dr. Nwaeke has been compromised, and whatever he is saying is only aimed at fulfilling his promise to those who may have paid or coerced him to lie against me.

“I call on all well-meaning Nigerians and the good people of Rivers State to disregard everything said by Dr. Nwaeke as they are mere desperate attempts to discredit me and my administration, and undermine the peace process by Mr. President,” he said.

