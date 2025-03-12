New Telegraph

March 12, 2025
Rivers Crisis: Fubara Denied Access To Assembly Quarters

Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has been denied entry into the Rivers State House of Assembly quarters, where lawmakers are currently holding their plenary sessions.

New Telegraph gathered that Governor Fubara arrived at the Assembly quarters to present the state’s 2025 budget but was met with a locked gate, preventing his access.

The Governor had previously pledged to implement the Supreme Court judgment, which includes the formal presentation of the 2024 budget.

The budget was initially presented in December 2023 to a four-member Assembly faction.

Last week, the Assembly issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Fubara to present the 2025 budget.

In response, the governor stated that he was awaiting the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the court judgment before proceeding.

