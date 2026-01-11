Rivers Crisis: Fubara Calls For Calm Amid Impeachment Process

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has called for calm amid the ongoing impeachment process initiated by the State House of Assembly.

Governor Fubara made this call on Sunday, January 11, during a church service held to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, assuring residents that everything would be fine.

According to the Governor, his decision to remain silent in the face of distractions was deliberate, noting that he draws strength from his faith in God.

Recalling his remarks at the New Year banquet held at Government House, the governor said that “dogs bark when they do not understand.”

He made the comments briefly before inviting his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, whom he had earlier assigned to read the first lesson at the service, to address the congregation.

In her remarks, Professor Odu, thanked attendees for their presence at the church service.

Odu urged everyone to maintain good conduct, in line with the admonition of the Dean of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Blessing Eyinda, who stressed during his sermon that every action would be remembered at one time or another.

She also appealed to the people to continue upholding the administration in prayer, describing such support as the pillar sustaining the government.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that on Thursday, the Rivers State House of Assembly commenced the proceedings, accusing the governor and Ngozi Odu, his deputy, of gross misconduct.

The lawmakers also accused the governor of spending without approval.

The move is the second time the lawmakers have attempted to impeach Fubara since he emerged as governor in 2023 following a feud between him and his predecessor and estranged godfather, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

In October 2023, the Assembly first initiated an impeachment proceeding against Fubara over allegations of gross misconduct.

However, the impeachment process was dropped shortly after President Bola Tinubu intervened in the political rift between Fubara and Wike at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In December of that year, the lawmakers officially withdrew the impeachment notice against Governor Fubara following a peace deal signed by Fubara and Wike.

The peace deal later broke down, with the Rivers Assembly stripping Governor Fubara of the power to appoint caretaker committees for Local Government councils.