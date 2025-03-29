Rivers Crisis: Fubara allowed Rivers crisis to escalate –Kolawole

Share

Hon. Musibau Taiwo Kolawole (HKT) has described the imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a necessary step to restore stability Taiwo, a former lawmaker representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency 1 and ex-deputy speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who also served in the House of Representatives until 2023, stated that the National Assembly’s endorsement of the state of emergency was done in good faith. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Taiwo discussed the political crisis in Rivers State, the role of the National Assembly, and why Governor Siminalayi Fubara allegedly failed to honour the agreement brokered by President Tinubu. Excerpts:

Is the imposition of Emergency rule in Rivers State with the suspension of all democratically elected people in the state by President Bola Tinubu proper, does Section 305 of the constitution give him such power?

The power is not absolute. Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution does not give the executive absolute power on state of emergency, which was why the National Assembly must make a pronouncement on such decision. The funny thing is that it is the National Assembly that could give the extent to which it would operate or turn it down. They could have turned it down if they wanted. But they upheld it because the essence of government is to secure properties and lives. If there is any danger that affects lives and properties, or either of the two, the government can call for a state of emergency, but to what extent? So, what the President did could not be final without going to the National Assembly. Most times, it is the governor that even calls for a state of emergency on any critical issue.

But the President swore in the sole administrator before the National Assembly gave their backing…

The National Assembly could still have rejected it. They delayed the process so that their members could be around.

It can be recalled that former president Olusegun Obasanjo appointed an administrator when he declared a state of emergency in Ekiti State, but former president Goodluck Jonathan did not remove the governors of Borno State, Yobe and Adamawa States when he declared state of emergency there, why this now?

It depends on the situation. Section 305 is not so clear on that, that was why I said that everything still depends on the National Assembly. Sometimes, laws could come from the executive. The spirit behind it must be discussed with the National Assembly. I am sure the President discussed the issue with the National Assembly before he took the decision. It’s the spirit that they looked at, they must have based their decision on what he told them, not what the people said. I don’t like the way Nigerians are going about it, they have right to comment, but they should not blame the members of the National Assembly for what they did. There is a saying that don’t make laws, when you are too happy and don’t make laws, when you are sad. But make laws when your brain is ready.

There are insinuations that President Bola Tinubu took sides with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, on the issues in Rivers State, how would you react to this?

That’s not true, President Bola Tinubu intervened in the matter and he did that two times. They would sign a Memorandum Of Understanding in Abuja, but Governor Siminalayi Fubara would do something else, when he gets back to Port-Harcourt, the state capital.

After the Supreme Court judgement, the Governor tried to present the budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly as the state allocation was stopped because he presented the budget to only four members then…

He was being emotional, he should have listened to the other side. They said he did not properly inform them that he was coming. Let me tell you how they present budgets. The executive would signal the state house of assembly that they were ready to present the budget and the head of the legislature too would signal them that they were ready to receive it. Budget approval is a function of the legislature. The executive also have their own duties, they have inter-ministerial discussions and deliberations, but the house of assembly would do the approval. You can’t just jump on them, you would write them that you are coming. There is no state house of assembly that would want to turn down the Governor on budget presentation, they would want to welcome him because that is a ceremony that everybody would want to be part of. But they said that they were not properly informed.

The genesis of the problem is godfatherism as people feel that Wike was trying to dictate to Fubara and that this polarised the Rivers State House of Assembly…

I don’t know why people are always talking about godfatherism, even when Christians want to name their babies in the church not to talk of a complex situation like politics, they appoint godfathers for their children. I don’t know what transpired between Wike and Fubara, but Fubara had not even spent six months in office before he started pointing accusing fingers at Wike. He made it look like he had been preparing to deal with Wike before he got into office. I told somebody that Fubara did something on the day of the swearing-in, when Wike was leaving for him to be sworn-in. It is for the outgoing to go and leave the stage for the incumbent during a swearing-in ceremony. That day, Fubara followed Wike into his car, opened the door for him and closed it on him as if to say ‘just go. ‘

It could be based on respect…

That is not respect. It has a huge meaning and that is what we are seeing.

We heard that Wike was trying to impose commissioners and other appointees on Fubara…

We have passed the stage of appointing commissioners. Fubara created the whole problem. You have somebody that assisted you into office, you cannot do it alone, it’s not possible, so you should respect him. A godfather assists you and makes it easy for you to get into power. The duty of a godfather is to pilot the godson into a successful landing in politics and whenever there is an issue like this, it’s always normal for the godson to respect the godfather. But if the godson feels that he can insult the godfather, there is always a law of Karma. It will come back to haunt the person. There was a crisis in Rivers State and it was getting out of hand. The state was being turned into a militancy war backed by the state apparatus. Then the President could not fold his hands and look the other way. We know where we are coming from, when we talk about oil, particularly on the quota given to us by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The problem is that our refineries were shut for a long time and these people are now burning our facilities. They are setting us back to where we are coming from. The current administration has tried to improve our quota, the refineries are being repaired and we have started seeing the positive signs. So, for anybody to now be throwing up a situation that would set us back, then I would support the President. I know that the President doesn’t have absolute power on it, which was why the National Assembly also spoke about it.

When the leader of the National Assembly is involved in a scandal, is it not right for him to step down, referencing the case of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan?

The chamber is not where we make decisions, we ratify decisions, we work with committees and when there is an allegation against the Senate President, he would not step down, step down for what? Is that the only thing we do in the chamber, it’s unfair. Then it means anybody can just come up with an allegation, and they would be changing the presiding officer everytime. It means if I don’t like you, I will just bring an allegation against you and you will be asked to step down. Even in the United States of America, where they used to do that, they have stopped. I remember that there was allegation against New York Governor and he refused to step down. When same happened to President Donald Trump of the United States of America, he didn’t even listen to them. These are the people that we used to refer to then. They have stopped it because they know that it’s usually frivolous and the person must have lost a great deal. He may not even be able to go back to the seat because of one frivolous allegation or the other.

