Rivers Crisis: Fubara Absent At Wike’s Luncheon

Despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reconciliation move following the crisis that erupted between the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, it seems all is not yet well as Fubara was noticeably absent at Wike’s luncheon in Port Harcourt.

While Wike was present at the luncheon with many of his allies, Fubara and his men both in the House of Assembly and the two other organs of government were conspicuously absent.

Some of Wike’s men present include Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, as well as 24 other lawmakers who had cross-carpeted with him from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, it was not clear whether the Wike camp invited Fubara and his men but the governor and his people were not present and it was not mentioned that they sent in delegates.

This significant gathering of political figures underlines the ongoing shifts and realignments in Rivers State politics.

Among the attendees were notable figures such as ex-governors Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), part of the PDP G5. Also present were Zacchaeus Adangor, George-Kelly Alabo, and other former commissioners who resigned from Fubara’s cabinet amid the crisis.

Their presence, along with other influential local leaders like the Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, Allwell Ihunda, and Senator Barinada Mpigi, reflects the continuing influence and reach of Wike’s political network.

George-Kelly Alabo, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, reaffirmed their loyalty to Wike, indicating a solidified opposition front within the state’s political dynamics.

He credited Wike with addressing the long-standing issues of the people from both riverine and dry areas of the state. Alabo threw several jabs at Fubara saying, “As a principled politician, we believe that every river that forgets its source runs dry. “You pulled your machinery and told all generals to go to the trenches and go to work and deliver this candidate whether we like this candidate or not. Alabo and his colleagues saluted Tinubu for his intervention in the crisis in the state, saying his position was satisfactory.