Rivers Crisis: Finance Commissioner Announces Resignation From Fubara Cabinet

The River State Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu has announced his resignation from Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led administration.
New Telegraph gathered that Kamalu pulled out of the cabinet on Thursday, December 14 amid the gale of resignations that have affected Rivers State in the wake of the political crisis rocking the state.
The statement partly read,” I hereby inform you of my immediate resignation as Commissioner of Finance, Rivers State with effect from the date stated above,” Kamalu said in his resignation letter.
I thank you for the opportunity granted me to serve our dear State under your administration,” he added.
Details later…