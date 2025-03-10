Rivers Crisis: Ex-LG Bosses Condemn Threats Of Violence

Share

Ex-local government chairmen yesterday condemned the threats by non-state actors to unleash violence in Rivers in case there is an attempt to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara from power following the Supreme Court’s judgment.

The group asked the police, the Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies to enforce the judgment of the Supreme Court.

The Association of Local Government Nigeria (ALGON) members criticized Fubara for failing to embrace the resolution proposed through the Presidential intervention to end the crisis.

The Ijaw leaders, who maintain that they are still the substantive chairmen of their local government areas following the aborted tenure extension, expressed relief that the Supreme Court has provided clarity on the matter, signaling an end to the crisis.

They claimed that the Supreme Court’s judgement invalidated the council election for procedural irregularities, recognized the Rivers State House of Assembly and its Speaker to ensure legislative certainty and ordered the governor to respect enshrined constitutional provisions and wondered the basis for the threats.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

