The former Rivers State Head of Service (HoS), George Nwaeke, has refuted reports suggesting that he was kidnapped and coerced into addressing the press on issues concerning the State.

Nwaeke, who resigned from his position earlier this week, clarified in a video that surfaced this morning that he voluntarily traveled to Abuja to report himself to security agencies regarding developments in Rivers State that were troubling him.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the controversy began on Friday when Nwaeke made serious allegations against Governor Sim Fubara in a press briefing.

Shortly after his statements, his wife publicly declared him missing, expressing fears that he had been kidnapped and forced to speak against the governor.

In a phone conversation with Governor Fubara, she insinuated that her husband’s sudden disappearance and statements were not voluntary.

However, in his video message on Saturday, Nwaeke debunked the kidnapping claims, stating that he was lodging at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

“My name is Frank Nwaeke, and I’m in Transcorp in Abuja. I arrived this morning from Port Harcourt to meet with security agencies and report myself regarding issues in Rivers State that have made me feel unwell,” he said.

He further confirmed his resignation as HoS on Monday, citing reasons tied to the current situation in the state.

Reacting to his wife’s claim of his abduction, Nwaeke insisted that she had been misled.

“After the press interview I granted, I saw a video of my wife trending, where she was fed with false information that I had been kidnapped. They wrote a script for her to read, making all sorts of claims,” he added

He emphasized that, as a public official, his wife was not privy to the sensitive matters he handled, as their discussions were mostly domestic or social.

“I want to make it clear that I am safe and fine in Abuja. Tomorrow morning, I will visit the security agencies to report myself,” he added.

Nwaeke justified his trip to Abuja, explaining that the Federal Capital houses the headquarters of all major security agencies, making it the ideal location to lodge his reports.

The political crisis in Rivers State continues to unfold, with Governor Fubara facing internal and external tensions. Nwaeke’s resignation and allegations have added another layer of intrigue to the situation.

