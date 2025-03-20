Rivers Crisis: Ex-Agitators Sue For Peace

Share

Leaders and beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), have sued for peace in Rivers State reaffirming their commitment to peace, vowing not to be used by any sponsors to escalate the crisis.

The National Chairman of PAP Phase 2, Ibena Rufus Salvation gave this assurance during an emergency meeting convened in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Wednesday, shortly after the PAP Administrator, Dennis Otuaro, asked the ex-agitators to remain peaceful and act responsibly amid the ongoing political situation in Rivers State.

Speaking at the gathering, Salvation urged leaders and beneficiaries of the programme to remain law-abiding and follow only the directives of the PAP Administrator.

He emphasized that the crisis in Rivers State was a political battle that should not involve former agitators stressing that the importance of maintaining peace and order cannot be overemphasized.

Stating that ex-agitators should only act on the instructions of their recognized leadership he said: “The world knows what ex-agitators are capable of doing. The stakes are high, but for now, we must remain calm and let the appropriate authorities handle the situation.”

The Phase 2 national chairman further highlighted the need for stability in the Niger Delta, warning against any attempt to drag ex-militants into political conflicts that could disrupt the fragile peace in the region.

According to him, the Presidential Amnesty Programme was designed to empower and reintegrate former agitators into society, not to be used as political tools by self-serving individuals.

Salvation also called on President Bola Tinubu, to handle the situation in Rivers State with caution. He urged the federal government to adopt a peaceful resolution strategy to prevent any escalation that could threaten the security and development of the Niger Delta.

He reiterated that ex-agitators would not be part of any plot to destabilize the region, as their focus remained on economic empowerment and sustainable peace.

