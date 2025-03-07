Rivers Crisis: Ex-Agitators Regroup As Group Threatens To Attack Oil Facilities

Share

Fear of fresh violence looms in Niger Delta as the Niger Delta Rescue Movement (NDRM) threatens to attack oil production facilities in crisisprone Rivers State. Reports said some ex-agitators have started regrouping over the political crisis in Rivers.

The ex-agitators said to be affiliated to youth groups dominated by Ijaw condemned the 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly to Governor Siminialayi Fubara to re-represent the 2025 budget for approval. In a viral video yesterday, the group also asked all non-indigenes living in the state to leave the state.

Last week’s Supreme Court ruling nullifying the local government election as well as the ruling ordering Fubara to re-present the 2025 budget to the House of Assembly loyal to former Governor Nyesom Wike only heightened the tension in the oil-rich state.

The apex court also barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from releasing funds to the state government until the budget was properly re-submitted to the Assembly.

In the video, the militants, about 20, were seen with assorted rifles firing into the air. Spokesman for the group said the alleged move to remove Fubara from office is aimed at throwing the state into confusion in order to satisfy Wike.

The NDRM asked President Bola Tinubu “to intervene immediately and put a stop Wike’s action, and his associate, whose intent is to drag Rivers State to avoid a crisis”.

The spokesman said: “We wish to express our deep concern regarding the recent development in Rivers State threatening the smooth governance of our beloved state under Governor Fubara.

“It has come to our attention that some self-proclaimed lawmakers have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to present the 2025 budget.

“This blatant attempt to destabilise the state is not only alarming but also a clear attempt to coordinate an effort to incite hell, potentially leading to a state of emergency or even an impeachment.”

He added: “We must make it abundantly clear that the youths of Rivers State will not sit idly while our state is dragged into tumult.

“If the federal allocation due to Rivers State cannot be released promptly, we will have no choice but to take decisive action, including hitting oil production. “We can’t generate money into the federation account without having our own share.

“Our workers deserve their salaries, and our government needs the necessary resources to carry out essential development projects. “We urge all non-indigenes in Rivers State to consider their safety and leave the state promptly as the situation may escalate.”

