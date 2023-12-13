Rivers Crisis: Ehie Presides Over Plenary Session Amid Crisis

Despite the crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly, lawmakers are currently sitting at the Assembly complex.

New Telegraph gathered that the declared authentic Speaker of the Assembly by a high court in the State on Tuesday, Edison Ehie is currently presiding over the plenary.

The court, presided over by Justice M.W. Danagogo, in an exparte motion brought by Ehie, had restrained Martins Amaewhule and Dumle Maol from parading themselves as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

that Wednesday’s sitting may be connected to the passage of the N800 billion 2024 budget already approved by the State Executive Council on Monday.

Details later…