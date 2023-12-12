Rivers Crisis: Defected Lawmakers Have Vacated Their Seats – NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday said that the 27 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State were misinformed and misled.

The pro-democratic group insisted that the lawmakers decamped without realising the legal implications, asserting the lawmakers vacated their seats when they decamped to the APC.

According to the party, they subsequently issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections for the 27 “vacant” constituencies in the State House of Assembly.

Okwa stated that, according to the Nigerian Constitution, the 27 lawmakers have forfeited their seats in the state assembly due to their defection, necessitating fresh elections.

He said, “A member of a House of Assembly shall vacate his seat if, being a person whose election was sponsored by a political party, he becomes a member of another political party before the expiration of the period for which that House was elected.” Okwa stated, quoting Section 109 (g) of the Constitution.