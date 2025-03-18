Rivers Crisis Deepens As Assembly Prepares Impeachment Notices For Fubara, Deputy

Share

The Rivers State House of Assembly has prepared an impeachment notice for Governor Siminialayi Fubars, and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Ordu over alleged gross misconduct.

A day earlier, the lawmakers had accused the governor of not taking actions that show that he is genuinely interested in implementing the Supreme Court ruling, claiming that he is playing to the gallery.

The lawmakers, led by the Speaker, Hon. Martins Amaewhule in a notice that is yet to be debated but made available to a TV station, said the impeachment notice is in line with section 188 of the 1999 Constitution as amended for the House to prepare impeachment notice and debate it.

The letter, which was dated Friday, March 14, 2024, was tabled on Monday morning, March 17, 2025, to the Speaker for debate, showing that the decision to impeach Fubara had since been taken.

The letter accused Fubara of gross misconduct in his functions as governor, while another letter was tabled for debate to be sent to the deputy governor. The lawmakers accused the governor of spending public funds arbitrarily contrary to sections 120, 121 and 122 of the constitution.

The pro-Wike lawmakers had given the governor a 48 ultimatum to represent the 2025 budget, which the governor had earlier presented to the Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo led a faction of the Assembly.

The letter signed by the lawmakers titled: ‘Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct Brought Pursuant to Section 188 of the Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) 1999’.

The lawmakers plan to serve the notice to the governor as soon as the House debates and adopts them. The notice, obtained by Channels TV, reads:

“In compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and other extant laws, we the undersigned members of the Rivers State House of Assembly hereby forward to you a Notice of Gross Misconduct by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State in the performance of the functions of her office.”

Fubara had made moves to represent the 2025 budget in line with Supreme Court ruling but was prevented from entering the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Also, the Assembly led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, had announced that it had adjourned its plenary indefinitely during a plenary session held at the Assembly quarters in Port Harcourt last Friday.

