Rivers Crisis: CUPP Alleges Secret Suit To Return Pro-Wike Lawmakers

The Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP) has alleged of secret exparte suit filed before an Abuja Federal High Court seeking to return the 25 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, as lawful recognised members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

CUPP at a joint press conference with Lawyers in Defence of Democracy and Ethnic Youth Leaders, in Abuja on Sunday, said the move is to pave the way for the impeachment of Governor Sim Fubara.

CUPP Secretary General High Chief Peter Ameh who read the text of the press conference, disclosed that the opposition political parties had intercepted credible intelligence and draft ruling by the presiding judge to be delivered on Monday, December 18 or within the week.

The coalition further alleged that the secret suit marked suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1681/2023, was filed in the court after the close of business between Thursday and Friday.

According to the CUPP, it is between the 27 pro-Wike former lawmakers, the People’s Democratic Party, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Rivers State House of Assembly.

It stated that the leaked ruling of the court is to declare the pro-Wike group lawfully recognised lawmakers, stating that by virtue of the fact that their seats have been declared vacant for defecting from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), they are no longer member of the House.

The CUPP expressed surprise how they were able to file the suit and follow through the process of registration and assignment of the suit within 24 hours.

The coalition further alleged that the judge who assumed jurisdiction as a vacation judge, “without any form of hearing, whether in open court or in chambers has drafted a ruling to be delivered on the same Monday 18th December 2023.

“The point here is that a ruling is about to be delivered on Monday, undermining democratic principles and constitutional governance which was shared in a WhatsApp forum of the principal officers of the former House of Assembly of Rivers State and working for and loyal to the former Governor of Rivers State and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Rt. Hon Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

“In the said draft ruling, which is to be delivered by a vacation judge, who is yet to commence sitting as a vacation judge but has already assumed jurisdiction on vacation matters and has received the applications and suit filed overnight and has written his ruling in the draft even before hearing the matter.”

Part of the ruling, the coalition disclosed, is to the effect that Governor Fubara cannot present any budget before the State House of Assembly led by its Speaker Edison Ehie, except before the former lawmakers.

It argued that the Abuja Federal High Court is a court of coordinate jurisdiction with the Rivers State High Court presided over by Justice Daragogo Derima that recognised Rt. Honourable Ehie is the authentic Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

CUPP argued that “any other objection or dissatisfaction in consonance with the constitutional provision by any person interested lies at the appellate court.”