Rivers Crisis: CUPP Alleges Plot To Frame, Blackmail Ugochinyere

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said it has uncovered plot by faction loyal to Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, to frame Ikenga Ugochinyere and blackmail him into abandoning his stand on the political crisis in Rivers State.

CUPP Secretary General High Chief Peter Ameh, at a joint press conference with other pro-democratic groups in Abuja on Wednesday, alleged that the plot is to link Ugochinyere with treason, attempt to bribe judicial officers and criminal defamation.

Ugochinyere who represents Ideato North and South federal constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, is the spokesman of the coalition. Ameh said:

“The CUPP is deeply concerned that these actions are part of a broader strategy to undermine Ugochinyere’s credibility and stifle dissent within the opposition ranks.

“The allegations being fabricated against him are unfounded and indicate the lengths some people will go to maintain their grip on power and silence critical voices.”

He warned of dire consequences if any harm befalls Ugochinyere, disclosing that the opposition families were mobilising against plan to shut up the opposition mouthpiece.

“This dastardly plot aims to take him out and stop the continued exposure of reckless land allocation, grabbing, and PR with lands.

“They are aware that Ikenga has conducted a comprehensive investigation into the land racketeering activities in the FCT,” he added.

