Rivers Crisis: Court Stops Pro-Wike Lawmakers From Sitting

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has restrained Martin Amaewhule and Dumle Maol from conducting legislative activities within the complex of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The court, presided over by Justice M.W. Danagogo has granted an interim order restraining Amaewhule-led faction from interfering with the activities of Rt. Hon. Edison Ogerenye Ehie, as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The judge granted the order following a suit filed by D. I. Iboroma (SAN) for the Rivers State House of Assembly and Hon. Edison Ehie (both as claimant and complainant) against Amaewhule and Maol

The Suit, no PHC/3030/CS/2023 between the Rivers State House of Assembly and Ehison Ogerenye Ogie and Hon. Martins Amaeawhule and Hon. Dumle Maol

The court also warned against the use of Thugs and Police officers to forcefully gain access into the premises of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, which is under repair following the fire that destroyed parts of the complex.

The order reads: “An order of interim injunction restraining the defendants from acting in whatsoever manner and howsoever called or described from further use of armed thugs accompanied by the police personnel in anti-riot gear to gain access to the Rivers State House of Assembly complex at Moscow Road Port Harcourt, which was burnt, destroyed, damaged and rendered uninhabitable as a result of the fire that engulfed the assembly complex on the 29th of October, 2023, contrary to the order of the Executive Governor of Rivers State, relocating the complex to a secure and more conducive venue to ensure that the activities and meetings of the House are not disrupted during the renovation of the building pending the determination of the motion on notice already filed.”

The judge who adjourned the matter to 21st December 2023 also ordered the applicant to serve the defendant the interim order on Wednesday, the 13th of December, 2023.