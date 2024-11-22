Rivers Crisis: Court Stops Ongoing APC Congresses

Share

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has stopped the All Progressives Congress (APC) from continuing the ongoing Ward, Local Government Area and State congresses in the state.

The court issued an order of interim injunction restraining the party from concluding its ongoing congresses in the state after three aggrieved members of the party in the state filed a suit against the congresses.

Recall that the Chief Emeka Beke-led APC in the state is at daggers-drawn with the faction headed by Chief Tony Okocha, an ally of Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They also sought an order of the Court presided over by Justice G.V. Obomanu, restraining the APC from accepting the ward congresses and from inaugurating them.

The aggrieved party members, Okwudili Ndike, Peace Oganu and Samuel Uchegbule headed to the court, praying to stop the congresses less than a week after the party concluded its ward congress,

The trio, in suit number PHC/3859/CS/2024 said they were acting for themselves and collectively others who paid for the forms to participate in the congress but were not given the forms despite their availability.

They sought an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents or their privies from organising the congresses in the suit, which has the APC as the first defendant/respondent and the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje as the second defendant/respondent,

The case was filed on November 19, 2024, for the claimants by Emenike Ebete, Hycenth Okwukwu, and Chibuzo Chukwu.

