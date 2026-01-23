Rivers Crisis: Court Adjourns Fubara’s Impeachment Suit Indefinitely

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned indefinitely the suit filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma-Odu, challenging the impeachment process initiated against them by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The case, which is being heard at the Oyigbo High Court, was adjourned sine die by Justice Florence Fiberesima following confirmation that two separate appeals have been duly entered before the Court of Appeal.

Justice Fiberesima explained that the indefinite adjournment would allow the appellate court to first determine the appeals before further proceedings could continue at the lower court.

READ ALSO:

Governor Fubara and his deputy had approached the court to challenge the impeachment steps reportedly initiated by the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, alongside 26 other lawmakers and the Clerk of the House.

It would be recalled that the same court had earlier granted an interim injunction restraining the Speaker, members of the House of Assembly, and other relevant officials from forwarding articles of impeachment or related documents to the Chief Judge of Rivers State for the purpose of constituting an impeachment panel.

The interim order also barred the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, from receiving, considering, or acting on any request, resolution, or communication aimed at investigating allegations of gross misconduct against the governor and his deputy within a seven-day window.