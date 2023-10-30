Rivers Crisis: Call Wike, Security Agencies To Order, Clark Tells Tinubu

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has urged President Bola Tinubu to call the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, and the security agencies in Rivers State to order, to avert any untold crisis in the state.

The appeal followed the reported crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly and the purported plan by the lawmakers to impeach Siminalaye Fubara the governor of the state.

The hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly was set ablaze on Sunday night in what appears to be part of a plot to destabilize the state.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, Clark said that the people of Rivers State have suffered enough political crisis and the state should not be allowed to degenerate into its dark past.

According to him, should the state run into another crisis, the consequences would be dire for the stability of the Niger Delta region and the national economy.

” I have been greatly disturbed by the reported developments in Rivers State in the last 24 hours. I have been reliably informed that there is a plot to unlawfully remove the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Siminalaye Fubara, who has spent only about 5 months in office.

“I understand the sad episode is being orchestrated by the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike. A

“nd that the intention is to remove the Governor, force his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu to resign, and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly, another Ikwerre person as the governor of the State. Let me warn strongly, we won’t allow that to happen,” he said.

Clark condemned the trending reports that Governor Seminalaye Fubara was tear-gassed and even threatened with being shot by security agencies when he visited the Assembly Complex after the fire incident, to assess the level of damage.

“We are not in a barbaric state where people can do whatever they like; we are in a democracy and the tenets of constitutional democracy must be upheld by all

“What has Governor Fubara done wrong? Refusing to be further “remote controlled”? Mr. Nyesom Wike was Governor for 8 years, nobody hassled him. He governed Rivers State like an Emperor, he did not show any iota of respect and regard to anyone, not even those who imposed him on Rivers people in 2015.

“President Tinubu must act fast and avert the unfolding crisis in Rivers State in the interest of his administration, the nation’s democracy, and the Country at large,” he said.