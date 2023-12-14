Rivers Crisis: Bode George Breaks Silence, Says This Is Not Time To Fight

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has finally expressed his deep concern over the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

Bode George who spoke on Thursday in an interview on Arise Television stressed the critical need for a peaceful resolution, warning of potential ramifications if the conflict is not promptly resolved.

The former Chairman of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), however, cautioned that the unrest in the South-South state could escalate and affect other regions across the nation if left unchecked.

According to the elder statesman, this is not the time to fight; our economic situation is terrible. People are hungry and angry.”

He said: “Rivers is a very, very important state electoral-wise. The crisis can spread to other parts of the country. I want to plead with all sides in the interest of this nation.

George called upon the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to step in and actively address the unfolding crisis in the State.

He also asked the PDP leadership to rally the elders in the state for an immediate intervention in the matter to avert further turmoil.

He said: “I‘m appealing to all sides to sheathe their swords. This will not help the state of development in Nigeria. We need elders to stand against this.”