Rivers Crisis: Atiku’s Aide Asks Tinubu To Sack Wike Immediately

Daniel Bwala, the Spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, has called on President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency dismissed former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, Bwala cautioned Tinubu to exercise caution in dealing with Wike to prevent any potential damage to the government’s reputation, both domestically and internationally.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain also called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to utilise all the authority vested in his position to compel Wike to leave Rivers State.

Speaking further, he asked Governor Fubara to use the full weight of his executive powers to run Wike out of Rivers State.

He wrote: “Sim Fubara should use the full weight of his executive powers to run Wike out of town. Our democracy does not recognize authoritarianism. The person voted as the executive Governor and Chief security officer of Rivers State is Fubara.

“@officialABATis urged to be extremely careful with Wike before Wike ruins his government’s image both locally and internationally. PBAT should sack Wike without delay.”

