Rivers Crisis: ASAF DG Sues For Peace, Asks IGP To Obey Court Order

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Assembly Forum (ASAF), Ambassador Fubura Dagogo has once more called on the stakeholders involved in the Rivers State crisis to embrace the window of peace and reconciliation that was brokered by President Bola Tinubu

The forum also has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to respect the rule of law and obey yesterday’s court order restraining him from arresting, Hon. Edison While, the former Chief of Staff of the Rivers state governor, Simi Fubura.

A Rivers State High Court on Tuesday renewed and extended the interim court order restraining the Nigerian Police and other security agencies from arresting the former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Edison Ehie.

The order was renewed by the trial Judge, Justice Sika Aprioku following a complaint by Mr Ehie’s lawyer, Damian Okoro SAN, who informed the judge that despite the court’s earlier order, the police had gone ahead to declare Edison wanted.

After listening to the Senior Advocate, Justice Aprioku cited Order 4 rule 4C of the Administration of Criminal Justice which gives him the power to renew and extend orders where applications are made ex parte.

He extended the validity of the previous order till the substantive suit was determined, he also ruled on an application for extension of time by respondent counsel Celestine Dickson, who gave three days extension to respond to the processes, while the applicant was given 2 days to respond.

The Judge then adjourned to the 15th of February 2024 for a hearing of the substantive suit.

Reacting to the order, ASAF Director General, Ambassador Fubara Dagogo, called on the IGP to promote the rule of law in Rivers state and allow the matter to be completely settled by the court as been approached by those involved

Dagogo emphasized the need for all the stakeholders to embrace peace, noting that Rivers state and its citizens stand to lose in governance and development, should the crisis continue to linger

He said, “This is the time to give peace a chance in Rivers state. Without peace, our state and its citizens will lose so much in governance and development. We need peace as we demand the dividends of democracy from our political leaders.

“I therefore call on the IGP and other major stakeholders on all fronts to lead the way of peace and obey the court order on the matter. Let’s respect the rule of law because we belong to a country with laws. I think that our court orders should not be disrespected anymore”.