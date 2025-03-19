Rivers Crisis: APC Backs Tinubu’s Declaration On Emergency Rule

Share

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, defended President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, insisting that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is solely responsible for the political crisis that led to the intervention.

In a press statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party accused Governor Fubara of dismantling democracy in the state.

According to the APC, Fubar’s demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly and governance without legislative oversight are actions that rendered the state ungovernable.

Morka argued that governance cannot function without the coexistence of the executive, legislative, and judicial arms, stressing that Fubara’s actions left the state in constitutional limbo.

The party maintained that Tinubu’s intervention was not only necessary but constitutionally backed to restore governance and protect lives and property in Rivers.

Restating its support for the President’s decision, the APC hailed Tinubu for taking decisive action to prevent a total breakdown of law and order in the state.

“When he brazenly demolished the Rivers State House of Assembly, Fubara destroyed the very foundation of democracy in the state. When he ‘governed’ the state without a legislature, Fubara ended government in the state.

“When he expended state funds without valid legislative appropriation, Fubara stripped himself of all constitutional protections of the office of Governor.

“There cannot be a governor without a legislature and the judiciary.

“All three arms of government, although separate in their constitutional powers, must co-exist in order to have a government known to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As the Supreme Court confirmed, there was no government in the state and there had not been a government since Fubara destroyed the state legislature.

“By his reckless actions, Fubara asked for and set the stage for this outcome.

“The declaration of a state of emergency, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a necessary, constitutionally-backed measure to protect lives and property and extend governance to the good people of Rivers state.

“The safety and well-being of the people is paramount at this time and must trump all political considerations.

“Again, President Tinubu has demonstrated courage and leadership in forestalling a looming breakdown of law and order in the state.” the statement concluded.

