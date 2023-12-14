Rivers Crisis: Another Commissoner Resign From Fubara’s Cabinet

In a surprising move, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dax George-Kelly has reportedly resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration.
This is coming a few hours after the Commissioner of Finance, Isaac Kamilu announced his resignation from his position.
With his resignation, George-Kelly became the third commissioner to resign from the cabinet of Governor Fubara within the past twenty-four hours as the face-off between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike continues to assume new dimensions.
Details later…
Tags: APC Fubara PDP Rivers Crisis Wike