December 14, 2023
Rivers Crisis: Another Commissoner Resign From Fubara’s Cabinet

In a surprising move, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dax George-Kelly has reportedly resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration.

This is coming a few hours after the Commissioner of Finance, Isaac Kamilu announced his resignation from his position.

With his resignation, George-Kelly became the third commissioner to resign from the cabinet of Governor Fubara within the past twenty-four hours as the face-off between him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike continues to assume new dimensions.

Details later…

 

