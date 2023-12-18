Rivers Crisis: Amaewhule Breaks Silence, Says Tinubu’s Gesture Made 27 Lawmakers Defect To APC

Amaewhule who spoke on Sunday during the APC, Rivers State dedication service, and stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt said the 27 lawmakers including him dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because of the problems in the Rivers State chapter of the party and how President Tinubu handled them.

Amaewhule, who is believed to be loyal to the former Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike further stated that some PDP leaders met with Tinubu in Abuja and explained some of the challenges they were experiencing to him and the President showed them love even though they do not belong to his political party.

According to him, many of the challenges presented to Tinubu during the meeting including works on the East-West Road are already receiving attention.

He said “You know some time ago, leaders of the PDP from the state visited Mr President in Abuja. We begged Mr President. The former President could not attend to the problems of the state.

“So our leaders begged Mr President, we have a problem, look at the East-West Road leading to Ogoni land.

“This is a President that is not in our party. Unlike the previous President, he (Tinubu) gave us his words and said “Go back home irrespective of your party, I am a detribalized Nigerian.’

“The President told us he will do the East-West Road. Today work is ongoing and in no distance time, that project will be completed.

“Access to the refinery and all the companies along the stretch of the road will be complete. This is the President that says a thing and he does it.”

Amaewhule added that President Tinubu has given appointments to several people from Rivers State even though they do not belong to the APC which is further proof that the President is detribalized.

The factional Speaker submitted that it is based on the developments that they have decided to work with the President and APC.

In his words, “Do you know what the President is doing since he became President he has given appointments to Rivers people irrespective of parties. Mr President, for the first time, gave a strategic appointment to somebody who is not from his party as FCT Minister.

He also appointed Chief Boma Iyaye, Executive Director of Finance and Administration of NDDC and many other appointments he had given to Rivers sons, including the presidential spokesman.

“All the people he appointed are not APC members the President shows that he is detribalised.