Rivers Crisis: Agboola Warns Fubara Against Impeachment

Adeleke Agbola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has claimed the Governor of Rivers State, Siminlalayi Fubara risked impeachment as the sitting Governor of the state.

Agboola who made this remark on Friday, however, called on Governor Fubara to tread carefully.

It would be recalled that Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike were at loggerheads for the past months and despite President Bola Tinubu’s intervention to quell the crisis, there are strong indication that the duo are yet at peace with each other.

This however, followed defection of some lawmakers from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and they have asked the governor to represent the 2024 budget which was earlier presented to four members of the assembly.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the political developments, and relationship between Fubara and the lawmakers, Agboola urged the governor to be cautious to avoid an impeachment.

“The governor has to tread carefully,” I won’t surprised if efforts are made to impeach him,” the legal practitioner added.