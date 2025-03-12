Rivers Crisis: Adhere To Rule Of Law, Tinubu Tells Fubara, Others

Share

In order to resolve the ongoing political crisis rocking Rivers state, President Bola Tinubu has counselled the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and other critical stakeholders in the state to adhere to the rule of law by obeying court orders.

The President gave the counsel yesterday while addressing political leaders from the South-South at the Presidential Villa.

During a meeting with representatives and leaders of the Niger Delta under the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Tinubu reiterated that respect for the judiciary was crucial in upholding democracy and fostering harmony.

He advised the leaders to be more broadminded, selfless and focused on the larger vision of salvaging the region, politically and economically, by insisting that the judiciary’s interpretations of the constitution be respected. “I am here by the grace of God, appreciating your support, prayers and concern.

I cannot complain. I campaigned for this position and begged for the job. I must do it with all my heart, whatever it takes. “I will make sure we achieve our promises and goals. “Nigeria is a great country.

To some cabinet members here, from outside looking in and inside looking out, we have been doing our best to give Nigeria a re-bounce, a reset and a recalibration of the economic fortune.

“Yes, Niger Delta is the goose that lays the golden egg. We must care for the goose; otherwise, we lose the golden egg. I got your signal and your concern, particularly on Rivers State.

I have been on the issue for quite some time. I foresaw the crisis festering for too long before I intervened. “We reached an agreement, written agreement and both parties signed.” The President said stakeholders must make sacrifices for the state to move forward by recognising the constitution.

“This is a nation governed by the rule of law. I should not be here as President without a rule of law. I have total confidence in our judiciary. We have expectations. Human beings can make errors. But once the court has spoken, that is it.

“Please go back home and help implement the court rulings within the shortest possible time. I am putting the ball in your court. Help! Privately and openly intervene and counsel the governor.

Pursue the path of peace and stability,” he added. The President thanked the delegation for acknowledging the efforts to stimulate the economy for more sustainable and predictable growth.

King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom and Co-chairman of the PANDEF Board of Trustees, thanked the President for his commitment to SouthSouth well-being and appointments given to Niger Delta indigenes. Obong Victor Attah, former governor of Akwa Ibom State and co-chair of the PANDEF Board of Trustees, called for further intervention in the Rivers State crisis.

Attah, who also chairs the reconciliation committee set up by PANDEF in Rivers State, said the political crises in Rivers State threaten national stability and deserve more attention.

The PANDEF delegation included former governors, legislators, ministers, traditional leaders, religious figures, and youth and women groups.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

