Rivers CP Visits Troubled Ahonda East LGA, Charges Police To Fish Out 2Baba Other criminals

The newly- deployed Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Tunji Disu on Wednesday, November 15, visited the troubled Ahoada East Local Government Area with a charge to officers of the command to get him 2Baba and other criminals terrorizing the area out of their hideout.

CP Disu who was accompanied by senior Police officers of the command while addressing officers of Ahoada Area Command and Division said “I know how difficult it is for you people to enter those difficult areas.

“I want you to know that we are going to support you with all required logistics. I want you to know how important we take your job. My first assignment was to come and see you, to tell you how important you are.”

CP Disu further charged the officers with giving him success by arresting the culprits while adding that nobody will kill a Police officer and go away scout-free.

He also advised the officers to keep safe to avoid injuries and fatalities.

Disu visited the Odieremenyi community where five natives were killed on Sunday, November 12,

Meanwhile in an interaction with the Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Ben Eke Esq, CP Disu said the command under his watch will do everything possible to bring everlasting peace to the Local Government Area.

The Rivers Police Boss Stated the command will put in alot of effort to ensure sustainable peace in the area and in the state at large.

CP Disu while commending the LGA Chairman for all his doing for the Police in the area said his visit to the LGA is his first assignment as Commissioner of Police.

Responding Ben Eke, told CP Disu that his visit to Ahoada East LGA upon resumption of duty shows that the CP has Rivers State at heart.

Ben Eke said “I must tell you the truth The Police are trying, and several arrests have been made. What happened days ago is just a display of frustration and they want to blackmail the Government.

“I must commend the Police and the Police too should not be deterred at all. As a Government, we are ready to provide the necessary support to ensure that those hoodlums are arrested and that the proper thing is done.

“We will give you every support to ensure you succeed as Commissioner of Police in Rivers State. For the Area Command, Division and other security agencies in the area we will give them the necessary support so that at the end of the day we will get the culprits.

“Knowing again that the Yuletide is just around the corner if the culprits are not arrested and brought to book our people will not come home. People are leaving the area”.

The LGA Boss also thanked the CP for the visit.