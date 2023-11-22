Rivers CP Pledges Justice For Detained Landlord Allegedly Killed By Police

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu has declared that justice will be served for Mr Kenneth Nyebuchi Eke, the landlord who was allegedly killed by police officers while in detention.

He noted that he would ensure that such incidents like the one that happened were going to be a thing of the past.

The violent protest had erupted in the Woji Community of the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, where the landlord lived, appealed to the aggrieved youths and members of the community to allow peace to reign.

Disu assured the victim’s wife and the people of Woji Community that justice would be served, disclosing that suspects, including the police officers linked to the matter, have been arrested and that the investigation has commenced.

He explained, “This is what the Inspector General of Police has been talking about, partnering with the community, partnering with stakeholders, that has made it easy for us to solve this issue at hand, adding that incidents such as this, were going to be a thing of the past.

“The traditional rulers came out, elders came out and assisted the police in dazing the tension. The police cannot operate on their own, we have to partner with members of the public, to succeed we must have a lot of stakeholders…”

“We are going to embark on training and retraining of our officers and we are going to have a lot of partnership with every community and actually to be friendly to members of the public.”