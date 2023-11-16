Rivers CP, Disu, Visits Troubled Ahoada East, Charges Police On 2 Baba Other Criminals

The newly- deployed Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Tunji Disu, yesterday visited the troubled Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, with a charge to officers of the command to get him 2Baba and other criminals terrorising the area out of their hideout. CP Disu who was accompanied by senior officers of the command, while addressing officers of Ahoada Area Command and Division said, “I know how difficult it is for you people to enter those difficult areas.

I want you to know that we are going to support you with all required logistics. I want you to know how important we take your job. My first assignment is to come and see you, to tell you how important you are.” CP Disu further charged the officers to give him success by arresting the culprits while adding that nobody will kill a police officer and go away scout free. He also advised the officers to keep safe to avoid injuries and fatality.

Disu also visited Odiereme- nyi community where five natives were killed on Sunday, November 12, During an interaction with the Chairman, Ahoada East Local Government Area, Ben Eke Esq, CP Disu said the command under his watch will do everything possible to bring everlasting peace to the local government area.

The Rivers Police boss stated that the command will put in a lot of effort to ensure sustainable peace in the area and in the state at large. CP Disu while commending the LGA Chairman for all his doing for the Police in the area said his visit to the LGA is his first assignment as Commissioner of Police in the state. Responding, Ben Eke, told CP Disu that his visit to Ahoada East LGA upon resumption of duty shows that the CP has Rivers State at heart.

Ben Eke said “I must tell you the truth, the Police is trying, several arrests have been made. What happened days ago is just a display of frustration and they want to blackmail the government. “I must commend the Police and the Police too should not be deterred at all. As a government we are ready to provide the necessary support to ensure that those hoodlums are arrested and that the proper thing is done.