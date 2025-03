Share

The Rivers State commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has deployed police officers to praying centres,markets and reinforced patrols and surveillance for a peaceful Sallah celebrations.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement yesterday, said: “Special attention will also be given to flashpoints, entry and exit points.

