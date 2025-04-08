Rivers: Court Stops Ibas From Appointing Sole Administrators

Share

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has stopped Sole Administrator Ibok Ekwe Ibas from appointing Sole Administrators to oversee the State’s 23 Local Government Areas.

The PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage Msirimovu, had gone to court to challenge Ibas’s attempts to appoint sole administrators to manage the affairs of the Local Government Areas (LGAs).

In an ex parte motion filed on March 28, 2025, Msirimovu sought an order to bar Ibas from appointing sole administrators for the remaining months of his six-month tenure.

The motion requested an interim injunction restraining Ibas, or his agents, from making such appointments for the 23 Local Governments.

Justice Adamu Turaki Muhammed, who granted Msirimovu’s prayers, said that there were sufficient grounds to issue the order. He fixed April 14, 2025, for a further hearing.

