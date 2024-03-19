Rivers Court Sentences 5 to Death For Murdering Vigilance Group Commander

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced five persons to death by hanging or by lethal injection until they are confirmed dead for the murder of Umezuruike Alex, the commander of OSPAC, a vigilance group in Omudioga Community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state. The convicts, who are members of a cult group in the area had beheaded Alex, and dismembered other parts of his body in 2021 for fighting against c r i m i n a l activities in the area.

The gruesome murder of Alex forced the police to launch an investigation, which led to the arrest of six persons that were linked to it. The court, through Justice Sika Aprioku found the convicts guilty on the ten counts of conspiracy, cultism, murder, and illegal possession of firearms presented by the police, but the judge discharged and acquitted the sixth defendant, Alex Deiwe. Aprioku stressed that apart from murdering the OSPAC commander, they also engaged in kidnapping and other criminal activities before their arrest and prosecution.

The convicts are: Okechukwu Orji from Atali Community, Obio/Akpor LGA, Igwe Promise, Iheanyi Igwe, Morrison Igwe from Omudioga in Emohua LGA, and Goodness Monday from Akwa Ibom. Justice Aprioku declared that the prosecution had proved their case against the five on conspiracy, cultism, illegal possession of firearms, and murder, hence convicted and sentenced them to death by hanging or through lethal injection.