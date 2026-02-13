Rivers: Court Sentences 4 To Death Over Killing Of Ahoada DPO

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has sentenced four persons to death by hanging for the gruesome murder of former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada East Police Division in the state, SP Bako Angbashim.

In it’s judgment yesterday, the court presided by Justice Sika Aprioku found guilty the first defendant, Robinson Sonabari, a native doctor; the second defendant, Bright Okparawo; the fourth defendant, Precious Amaeze, also known as Selina; and the fifth defendant, Loveday Jack, popularly called Ragged Excess of conspiracy, murder, membership of a secret cult group, and robbery.

The court also convicted the sixth defendant, Samuel Nwadinma, sentencing him to three years’ imprisonment for conspiracy in Angbashim ‘s murder