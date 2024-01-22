Rivers court sentences 3 kidnappers to death by hanging

Justice Monina Danagogo of a Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, has convicted and sentenced three men to death by hanging for kidnapping offence. Although, four suspects were arraigned before the court for the kidnap of late Chief Abbot Ogbobula in June 2017, only three were convicted while the fourth suspect was discharged and acquitted.

The three men identified as Boma Thompson, Emelike Mathias, and Daniel Thankgod, were convicted on four charges of conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, conspiracy to murder, and murder of late Chief Abbot Ogbobula. In June 2017, late Chief Ogbobula was kidnapped in Ahoada and taken by his abductors to Manikin Bush in Degema LGA where he was held hostage and died eventually in the hands of his abductors. He was buried in a shallow grave in the said bush but his body was later exhumed in the course of a police investigation of the case. Four persons were later charged to court on a four-count charge of conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping, conspiracy to murder and murder of the Late Chief Abbot Ogbobula. On count one (conspiracy to kidnap), the 1st, 2nd and 4th defendants were convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment with no option of fine.

On count two ((kidnapping of Late Chief Abbot Ogbobula), the 1st, 2nd and 4th defendants were convicted and sentenced to death by hanging. On count three (conspiracy to murder Late Chief Abbot Ogbobula) the 1st, 2nd and 4th defendants were convicted and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with no option of fine. In count four (murder of Chief Abbot Ogbobula), the 1st,2nd and 4th defendants were convicted and sentenced to death by hanging or by lethal injection.