Rivers: Court Frees 12 Persons Accused Of Killing Police Inspector

…awards N12 million for unlawful arrest, detention

A Rivers State High Court has freed twelve persons tried for the alleged murder of Police Inspector, Christiana Erekere, who was killed in 2024.

The suspects had been slammed with facing thirteen counts for the murder of Inspector Erekere on April 25, 2024, while on stop-and-check duty at a police checkpoint in Taaba Community of Khana Local Government Area.

The deceased and other police officers on duty had questioned the validity of the documents of one of the vehicles the suspects were travelling in before things got out of hand and led to Erekere’s death.

The suspects were travelling from Delta State to Akwa Ibom State for a wedding when they allegedly committed the crime.

The freed suspects include Joy Uheraka, Shirley Wealth, Napoleon Uheraka, Ejiro Ejogbamu, Moses Agege, Precious Iyota, Kikelomo Odusanyo, Wealth Ojoh, Efeoghene Uheraka, Ighofose Oke, Blessing Ovie, and Emeka Joshua.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, one of the defendants informed the judge that she had not yet secured legal representation.

In the judgment, Justice Augusta Chukwu held that the prosecution was unable to establish any direct link between the defendants and the alleged crime that led to the Inspector’s death

The court consequently discharged and acquitted all twelve defendants, and further awarded ₦1 million each as compensation for their unlawful arrest and detention.

The judgment sparked jubilation among the family members of the suspects, with some shedding tears of joy over what one of them described as “justice for the weak.”

The prosecution counsel, Dickson Celestine, who commented on the judgment, said that the police authority will review the judgment to determine the next line of action.