Rivers Court Frees 12 Persons Accused Of Killing Police Inspector

…awards N12m for unlawful arrest, detention

A Rivers State High Court has freed 12 persons on trial for the alleged murder of Police Inspector Christiana Erekere, who was killed in 2024 The suspects were slammed with 13 counts on the murder of Inspector Erekere on April 25, 2024, while on stop-and-check duty at a police checkpoint in Taaba Community of Khana Local Government Area.

The deceased and other police officers on duty had questioned the validity of the documents of one of the vehicles the suspects were travelling in before things got out of hand and led to Erekere’s death. The suspects were travelling from Delta State to Akwa Ibom State for a wedding when they allegedly committed the crime.

The freed suspects include Joy Uheraka, Shirley Wealth, Napoleon Uheraka, Ejiro Ejogbamu, Moses Agege, Precious Iyota, Kikelomo Odusanyo, Wealth Ojoh, Efeoghene Uheraka, Ighofose Oke, Blessing Ovie, and Emeka Joshua.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, one of the defendants informed the judge that she had not yet secured legal representation.

In the judgement, Justice Augusta Chukwu held that the prosecution was unable to establish any direct link between the defendants and the alleged crime that led to the Inspector’s death. The court consequently discharged and acquitted all twelve defendants, and further awarded N1 million each as compensation for their unlawful arrest and detention.