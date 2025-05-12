Rivers: Court Adjourns Suit Challenging Fubara, Others’ Suspension

Share

On Monday, a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt adjourned until May 26, 2025, the constitutional suit challenging the suspension of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and all members of the State House of Assembly.

The suit was filed by a former federal lawmaker and People’s Democratic Party Rivers State Governorship aspirant in the 2023 general election, Dr. Farah Dagogo.

New Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu had, on March 18, 2025, declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State, citing security concerns, and announced the suspension of the state’s democratically elected leadership and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retired) as the Administrator of Rivers State.

In response, Dr. Dagogo filed Suit No: FHC/PH/CS/50/2025 on April 9, 2025, arguing that the President’s actions were ultra vires and lacked any constitutional backing.

At the hearing on Monday, counsel to the plaintiff, Cosmas Enweluzo, SAN, informed the court that all defendants had been duly served and expressed readiness to proceed with the case.

The defendants in the suit include President Bola Tinubu, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retired), Rivers State Administrator.

Of all the named defendants, only the fifth defendant, Vice Admiral Ibas (retired), appeared through his counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, who requested additional time to respond to the originating summons.

After hearing from both counsels, Justice Adamu Mohammed granted the request but cautioned that the matter would proceed on the next adjourned date regardless of further delays.

